Labour Party Is Engaging In ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ Style – Edo Guber Aspirant Withdraws From Race

One of the gubernatorial aspirants on the Labour Party (LP) platform, Martins Okoukoni, has withdrawn from participating in the party’s governorship primary scheduled for February 23, 2024.

Naija News reports that Okoukoni disclosed this in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The governorship aspirant also copied the state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, stating that his withdrawal from the race was based on what he described as a “Pay-as-you-go” style of engagement of the party.

He argued that the “Pay-as-you-go” style must not be the basis for political engagement in Nigeria, adding that it was important for him to step aside.

He said, “I wish to inform you of my intention to withdraw from the governorship race in Edo State.

“My decision to withdraw at this time has to do with the style of the management of our party. Indeed, we still have much to do regarding the approach and decision-making of our great party.

“The “Pay-as-you-go” style of engagement must not be the basis for every politics in Nigeria. Hence, as a man with a desire for transformational leadership, it is important to move aside until we are able to produce leadership with vision and mission for our great party.”