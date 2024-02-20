Why Igbos Will Not Protest Economic Hardship Under Tinubu – Ohanaeze

Amidst the current economic hardship and ongoing protest in the country, Ohaneze Ndigbo has warned Igbos against joining protests to express their displeasure over the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement signed by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, titled “Message to all Igbos worldwide”.

The group noted that Igbos have been victimised over the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win in Lagos and Abuja during the last election, and there is a conspiracy to ‘cripple Igbo business enterprise in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of Nigeria.’

Ohaneze Indigbo also stated that the Southeast had been marginalised in all ramifications, adding that Igbo youths, when involved in the protest, could get arrested, incarcerated and even charged with serious offences.

Part of the statement read, “I write as your leader at this critical period in our Country, Nigeria. Events in Nigeria today are no doubt very disturbing. The economy has turned very bad, a sceptre of frustration is everywhere.

“I have received many entreaties from many parts of the Country requesting me to call Igbos to join in demonstration and violent action in the Country against the Government.

“As your leader, I am directing that no Igbo group or community in Nigeria or in Diaspora should join in this action. I am still studying the situation. I have asked Nigerians who approached me the following questions, what did they do when the past government disfranchised Igbo land?

“Most of the Igbo are in the South East and the South East is very sadly marginalized in all ramifications. We are the only geopolitical zone that has only five (5) states. This situation has cost us billions of financial losses. It has also cost us losses in both political appointments and legislative representations. In 2005 and 2014, we raised this issue at various political conferences. All men of goodwill at the conference agreed that it was unfair for the Southeast to have only five States and recommended that an additional state be created in the Southeast but up till today, this has not been done.

“Youths all over the world are very restive and sensitive to any issue affecting their future. In Nigeria, Igbo youths and youths from other tribes at various times expressed their dissatisfaction with events in the Country. It is clear to us that when youths from other tribes of the country are involved they are reprimanded and forgiven; but when the Igbo youths are involved they are arrested, incarcerated and even charged for serious offences.

“Since after the 2023 general election, Igbos have been victimised over the failure of APC to win in Lagos and Abuja. It has been brought to my notice that there is a conspiracy to cripple Igbo business enterprise in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of Nigeria. All these are aimed at incapacitating the Igbos from all future political activities.

“It is important to remind all Igbos that the 2023 presidential electoral matter has reached the Nigerian Supreme Court where they declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR the winner. We don’t have any personal issues against him. As a Governor of Lagos State, he was good and charitable to Igbos. We have therefore decided to support him. We expect him also to reciprocate this gesture by giving us what is our due in the federation. We are not asking for another person’s position.”