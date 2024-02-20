Internet Fraud: EFCC Secures Conviction Of Two Undergraduates, Four Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command has announced the conviction and sentencing of two Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) undergraduates and four others to varied jail terms for their involvement in internet fraud.

Confirming the development, EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, stated that the undergraduates, Gbolahan Khalid Adesina and Perekebena Olombeni Micah, were docked separately before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, on one count, while others were arraigned before Justices O.A. Adetujoye and S.O. Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, also on a separate charge.

According to Oyewale, the other four convicted persons are John Oluwafimihan Adeyemo, Akinpelu Quadri Opeyemi, Qudus Olohunnoyin Baba, and Sholagbade Taofeek Olanrewaju.

Naija News reports that the convicts used phoney identities to deceive their victims by pretending to be immigrants. They received varying prison sentences after they were found guilty of charges brought against them.

Adesina and Micah were found guilty and sentenced to one year in jail each without the possibility of a fine by Justice Ayo-Emmanuel, while Olanrewaju, Atanda, Opeyemi, and Adeyemo received sentences of two weeks of community service each.

The convicts were then ordered to forfeit all items recovered from them to the federal government.