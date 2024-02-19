Iyabo Ojo Storms Computer Village For Infinix HOT 40 Series Cash Back Promotion

Infinix Nigeria organized a special meet and greet event for fans and customers to engage with renowned Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo at Ikeja Computer Village, the technology hub nexus of Lagos State, on Thursday, February 15th, 2024. The event, part of a promotional campaign for the Infinix HOT 40 series, a smartphone designed to meet the needs of the modern consumer with its cutting-edge features, affordability, and stylish design, transformed Ikeja into a vibrant scene of technology, entertainment, and community engagement.

The excitement unfolded at Finet Store, located on Goshen Awolowo Rd, Ikeja, and later at MSL Otigba Ikeja, where Iyabo Ojo awed her fans. Known for her captivating roles on screen, the actress brought her charm off-screen, engaging with customers at the Infinix stand.

The highlight for many was the generous cashback offer by the smartphone brand. Infinix gave back N40,000 to customers in each store who purchased the HOT40 smartphone during Iyabo Ojo’s visit. The brand also gifted customers with a bottle of champagne and branded items.

One standout feature that captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and consumers alike is the HOT 40’s rapid charging capability. With just 5 minutes of charging, users can enjoy a full 90-minute football game, thanks to the 33W Enduring FastCharge technology. Combined with a 5000mAh long-lasting battery and the exclusive Power Marathon solution, you can count on all-day standby time or up to 2 hours of calling even when the battery is as low as 5%.

Iyabo Ojo invited fans on-stage, outside the MSL store, to showcase their talents. In a display of her generosity and support for budding talent, she gave out N10,000 to participants whose talents she was most pleased with, adding a layer of excitement and encouragement for the attendees.

For fans of Iyabo Ojo, it was a rare opportunity to meet the “Queen Mother” in person and witness her generosity and talent support. For Infinix customers, it was a chance to experience firsthand the brand’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. And for the onlookers, it was a spectacle of love, sharing, and community spirit, emblematic of what Infinix stands for.

Infinix took the opportunity to reward various customers with a range of electrical appliances, making the event not only a platform for promoting the HOT 40 series but also a celebration of customer loyalty and appreciation.

EasyBuy also offered an opportunity to customers to secure any of the HOT 40 series with just a 30% down payment, eliminating the need for immediate full payment. What’s more, this incredible offer came with the added advantage of a 0% interest rate. It was undoubtedly a celebration of wins for all who took part in this unrivaled shopping experience.