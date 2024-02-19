Fire Guts Abuja Hotel

The New Standard Hotel in Mpape, Abuja, experienced a devastating fire incident on Sunday, resulting in the destruction of valuable property worth millions of naira.

One Mummy, Ifeanyi, who claimed to have witnessed the fire incident, told journalists that the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning after a loud explosion originated from the club area.

According to Daily Trust, a resident living nearby, Papa Abdul, speculated that the explosion might have been caused by a malfunctioning freezer compressor. Interestingly, the sound did not originate from the room where the freezer was located, but rather from the club itself.

“We can’t leave this place like this. Leaving it unattended would result in further losses. We must manage this situation and ensure the well-being of our guests and the future of our business,” the owner of the hotel reportedly says.

Meanwhile, one Ulagu Philemon Chukwuma has been taken into custody by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command for the kidnapping of his employer’s son, Justin Nwankwo.

The suspect allegedly conspired to perpetrate the crime with one McDonald Arinze, who is now at large, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh.

Naija News reports that the PPRO detailed that members of the Utako Police Divisional Headquarters apprehended the suspect, a domestic who worked as a cook for the Nwankwo family.

The statement said, “Investigations by the Police revealed that the principal suspect, who has since confessed to the crime, conspired with one McDonald Arinze, currently at large, to commit the crime.

“The suspects had earlier forcefully obtained a cash sum of three million, nine hundred thousand naira (3,900,000) as ransom from the victim’s father.

“The arm of the law, however, caught up with the criminals following intensified efforts by the Police. The boy was rescued unhurt and reunited with his parents. The cash sum earlier extorted was equally recovered.”