Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 18th February 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 17th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1640 and sell at N1655 on Saturday 17th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1640 Selling Rate N1655

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1492 Selling Rate 1493

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigerian commercial banks are set to be reportedly inducing their customers to sell the foreign currencies domiciled in their branches.

Naija News gathered that some banks have developed platforms to sensitise customers on how the dollar deposits in their domiciliary accounts can be converted to naira.

According to The Nation, in a note via SMS to customers, some of the banks said domiciliary account holders could instantly change United States (U.S.) dollars in their accounts to naira directly on its Internet banking platform.

Although the bank claimed the rate was competitive, it pegged the transaction rate at N1,450 to the dollar, which is lower than the N1, 510/$ exchange rate on Thursday’s black market.

The bank also pegged the daily transaction limit at $50,000.