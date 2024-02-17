I Can Marry A G@y Man – Nollywood Actress Reveals

Nollywood actress, Seyi Hunters, has revealed she can marry a gay man.

Naija News reports that the fast-rising Yoruba thespian made this known in an interview with her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show, Talk To B.

Seyi stated that she is open to marrying a gay man as long as he is honest about his sexuality.

According to her, most gay men are secretive about their sexuality and also want kids, which is the reason many marry and hide their identity from their spouse.

Seyi added that she might not necessarily have sex with the gay partner as they can opt for surrogacy or IVF to have children.

She said, “Personally, I can marry a gay man. There are some men who like men but want to have kids, they want children. So many Nigerian gays are closet gay, some of them marry women, without them knowing they are gay.

“Personally, if it’s something we can talk about, I can marry such. We don’t have to have sex, we can use surrogates or IVF.”

In other news, Reality TV star cum Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, has opened up on how motherhood has influenced her decisions when picking movie roles.

Aiyeola explained that she is careful of the roles she picks in the Nollywood movie industry because of her daughter.

The mother of one notes that her daughter is growing, and the movie roles she appears in might influence her negatively or positively.

The actress said her trajectory has been one of patience and putting her daughter first, no matter what.

She stated this while speaking during an interview with Pulse.