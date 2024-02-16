Oyetola Makes Fresh Promise On Nigerian Ports Authority

Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed his commitment to the revitalization of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The former Governor of Osun State made this pledge during the official presentation of the consultant’s report on the implementation of the Nigerian Port Community System (PCS) by the NPA and the International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) in Abuja on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

The PCS is primarily aimed at ensuring Nigeria’s compliance with the provisions of the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL) by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The FAL Convention seeks to minimize unnecessary delays in maritime traffic, promote cooperation between governments, and establish standardized procedures and formalities.

It is worth noting that the FAL Convention, which was adopted in April 2019, mandates the electronic exchange of FAL declarations between ships and ports as a prerequisite for the implementation of the single window approach by 2024.

Speaking on his plan, Oyetola said: “I would like to register our profound delight on this milestone step towards implementation of the Port Community System in Nigeria, which is geared towards positioning the good people of Nigeria to reap the benefits of global trade”

The Minister added: “Realizing the importance of the implementation of the PCS on the fulfilment of the overarching objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu included the implementation of the Port Community System as a Key Performance Indicator for the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy under the Presidential Performance Bond I signed as Minister.”

In his remark, the Managing Director/CEO of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, said, “Cognizant of the self-evident fact that automation remains the most sustainable path to making our ports competitive, we were duty bound to infuse greater vigour into the implementation of the PCS which by its operational dynamics eliminates all forms of human interface and attendant delays that undermine the efficiency of our ports.

“So we intensified our synergy with the IMO for the technical guidance necessary to actualize the PCS, which actually lays the groundwork for the implementation of the National Single Window.

“Our efforts paid off, and by May 2022 we had the first in-country visit of the IMO consultants, by August 2023 we had contracted the International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) to provide the “Consultancy Services for Technical Assistance in the Development of Port Community System for (PCS) for Nigeria.”

“The diligence, determination and discipline required to make the implementation of this project of national importance a reality,” he added.

The NPA Managing Director recently obtained the support of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, for the successful execution of the PCS. These advancements indicate promising prospects for enhancing business operations and promoting trade in Nigeria, Naija News understands.