I Had To Do Hairstyles That Would Cover It – Denrele Edun Opens Up On Battle With Facial Stroke

Popular media personality, Denrele Edun has opened up on the struggles he encountered while battling with facial stroke.

According to Denrele, the sickness changed his face and he had to adopt hairstyles that would conceal it.

He opened up on the health challenge during an interview with Channels Television.

The crossdresser recounted experiencing difficulty breathing, impaired vision, paralysis in his right leg, and hair loss at the front due to the stroke.

The prominent entertainer added that while he was fighting the stroke, a buddy invited him to a movie shoot, but he decided to go instead of accepting sympathy or disclosing his illness

According to him, “I was very sick at the time, so I had just come out of having a stroke on half of my face. It had never happened before but it didn’t stop or deter me from working. My face was droopy, I was left-handed, so on the right side. Every time I had to drink water, it would pour out, one eye was wide open, I couldn’t hear; and I couldn’t breathe. All my hairstyles covered that side so you can never tell.

“And then, getting out of that, another attack came from nowhere. On this one, I couldn’t walk; my right leg was dysfunctional, and I lost half of my hair. My friend asked me to make a cameo in her movie during that period and I didn’t like pity so I couldn’t tell her that I was sick and unable to perform well.”