How I Suffered Heartbreak On Valentine’s Day – Denrele Edun

Popular Nigerian Media personality, Denrele Edun has recounted how he was jilted by his girlfriend on Valentine’s day.

Naija News reports that the crossdresser made this known during an interview with Hawa Magaji, the host of ‘Who is in My House?’

Denrele said despite being told that the relationship was over, he still reiterated how much he loved the girl stressing he has always been friends with people he had dated over the years.

According to him, many people still condemn his style of dressing and compare him to other media personalities even when he chooses to dress like a man.

Denrele Edun noted that authenticity for him is about living on his own life terms and has resolved to always remain authentic against all odds.

He said: “I was jilted on Valentine’s Day. At about 3am in the morning, the person told me that she could not love me back the way I loved her. I replied that I could still love her, but I would let her go. I always remain friends with all the people I have been involved with (romantically) over the years.

“I have been haunted so much by people saying I don’t dress the way one is supposed to dress. Even when I comb my hair and wear proper suits, people compare me to other media personalities.”

“Authenticity, for me, is about living my life on my terms, and being as original as possible in my mode of expression, in line with my beliefs.”