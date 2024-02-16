Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 16th February 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 15th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1555 and sell at N1565 on Thursday 15th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1555 Selling Rate N1565

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1516 Selling Rate 1517

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has recently issued tenders to sell two fuel cargoes for export, trading sources familiar with the matter revealed.

This comes as Nigerians eagerly await the release of products from the $20bn Dangote refinery, inaugurated in May last year by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News recalls that earlier this year, there were reports that regulatory approvals were causing delays in the refinery’s plan to release aviation fuel (Jet A1) and diesel for sale in the Nigerian market.

Despite setting a timeline for the sale of petroleum products in January, the refinery faced challenges obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.