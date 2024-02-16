Bandits’ Kingpin, Dan-Nagala, Wounded In Gun Battle

A prominent bandit leader known as Dan-Nagala, infamous for his reign of terror across several communities in Zamfara State, has been critically injured during a fierce gunfight with operatives of Hadarin Daji, as reported by Daily Trust.

The confrontation, which occurred in the dense Gandaya-Mai Rairai-Yar Katsina Forest on Monday, marks a significant blow to the banditry operations plaguing the region.

Dan-Nagala, whose criminal activities have caused widespread fear and disruption in Kanoma, Ruwan Dorawa, Binji, Maru, Bungudu communities, and parts of Dansadau district, encountered the security forces in a battle that also saw the demise of many of his close associates.

According to a reliable source close to the operation, the engagement led to the bandits’ eventual retreat, but not before inflicting severe casualties on their ranks.

The source said, “Dan-Nagala sustained wounds from gunshots. He spent the whole night screaming due to severe pains. The following day, he requested his colleague, who is also a bandits’ leader, Damina, to bring his (Damina) doctor from Kaduna to remove bullets from his body.

“After he was shot at the forest, Dan-Nagala retreated and relocated to Burwaye village in Maru LGA where he is treating his wound. The man is desperately looking for a doctor to remove the bullets from his body.”

Meanwhile, the source confirmed that the attack on Kasuwar Daji village, which claimed the lives of two policemen with over 40 people abducted, was spearheaded by a notorious bandits’ leader, Dan Sadiya.

He alleged that Dan Sadiya might have carried out the attack in revenge for his wife and children, who were killed by the Nigerian troops about two weeks ago.