Peter Obi Calls For Urgent Health Care Reforms

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has called for the need to urgently reform the country’s health sector.

Making this call in a post on his official X account, Obi lamented that the state of Tungan Madaki Primary Healthcare Centre, which he visited on Thursday, was an indication that the country’s healthcare sector desperately needs massive reform.

Naija News reports that Obi lamented that less than 10 per cent of the healthcare centres across the country operate effectively.

He said, “On a visit to Tungan Madaki Primary Healthcare Centre, Abuja, today, February 15, 2024, as part of World Sick Week, I saw the extent of our desperate need for massive reforms in the healthcare sector.

“My observations highlighted the imperative of addressing the deteriorating conditions in the health sector which remains the cornerstone of our societal advancement.

“This visit has underscored the urgent need to revitalize the health sector, which is integral to the Human Development Index (HDI) encompassing health, education, and per capita income which are crucial for poverty alleviation.

“Less than 10% of primary healthcare centres nationwide operate effectively. The problems range from issues like infrastructure decay, equipment shortages, and understaffing. With over 50 centres, accounting for 70%, in a state of disrepair, immediate attention is imperative on a national scale. Regrettably, our nation’s prioritization of resources falls short of best practices. This is exemplified by the misallocation of funds. While primary healthcare receives approximately N59 billion, over N70 billion is diverted towards procuring vehicles and constructing car parks for National Assembly members. These disparities are baffling, especially considering Nigeria’s high infant mortality rate compared to India’s despite our having a significantly smaller population.

“Further highlighting the resource misappropriation, the combined capital budget for six major teaching hospitals in Nigeria is less than N15 billion, while the Aso Rock Clinic receives N21 billion compared to the N2.8 billion allocated to the frontline National Hospital in Abuja. To address these misalignments, I have made a contribution of Two million Naira to improve the facility I visited which serves 32 villages. This is a way of underscoring the urgent need for improvements in the funding and resourcing of our healthcare system even at the most rudimentary and primary level. As a way of marking this year’s World Sick Week, I urge our government to reassess its priorities by emphasizing a commitment to critical areas. In particular, there is an urgent need for healthcare reform.”