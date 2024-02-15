Obi-Datti Campaign Received N595.9 Million From Nigerians, Spent N744.5 Million On Litigation

The Obi/Baba-Ahmed Presidential Campaign Organisation has disclosed it received donations totalling N595,976,994.00 from Nigerians and N8,000,00.00 from its candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that this was made known on Thursday by the Chairman of the Fundraising Team of the Campaign Organisation, Aisha Yesufu, during a fundraising report presentation.

Yesufu said the party spent over N744,500,000.00 (seven hundred and forty-four million, five hundred thousand) in court litigations over the 2023 presidential election.

She noted that the party also funded support groups across the 36 states in Nigeria and deployed media-related campaigns that reached over 11 million people, leveraging over 40 radio stations, community outreach, and social media.

She said, “Accountability and transparency are very critical and important; that is why we asked people to donate so that we could come back to them to explain how their money was judiciously used. We thank everyone who donated in cash and kindness.

“From the donations from citizens, we received N595,976,994. This is the money we raised from the four accounts that we have talked about.

“We designed a strategic blueprint focused on channelling the movement energy and support for Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed with different support groups. We provided direct and indirect support to over a hundred support groups across all 36 states in Nigeria. We also deployed media-related campaigns that reached over 11 million people, leveraging over 40 radio stations, community outreach, and social media.

“We would have loved to use Televisions and all of that, but because of our financial constraints, we were mindful of being judicious in our usage of the funds that we received.

“So, out of these things, campaign materials worth N258,374,330.00 were procured and distributed across the 36 States and also in Abuja. Media and radio broadcasting was at the cost of N16,432,867.00. For the election promotion expenses, we had N10,808,948.00.

“For Polling Unit Agents, we spent N324,381,700.00. And then, of course, we had bank charges of N1,750,544.00. We also had administrative charges of N477,000.00.

“We deployed N744,500,000.00 to cover legal expenses. And then, in campaign and election activities, we had over N28,500,000.00.

“On the issue of legal fees, remember what I said earlier: We had N800,000,000.00 that the candidate himself brought.”