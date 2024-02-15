Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 15th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 15th February 2024.

The PUNCH: Northern traditional rulers and the Nigerian Bar Association on Wednesday decried the hardship in the country precipitated by the fuel subsidy removal which had resulted in higher transport costs and food inflation. The traditional rulers and the NBA asked the Federal Government to quickly address the situation just as President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday (today) hold a closed-door meeting with state governors at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, to proffer solutions to the economic crisis in the country.

Vanguard: Bandit attacks on rural communities in Zamfara State have taken another dimension as the hoodlums now concentrate in raping married women and girls in their family homes.

The Nation: The Federal Government’s effort to resolve the food crisis intensified yesterday. To reduce the high cost of food, it ordered the immediate release and distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains from strategic reserves.

Daily Trust: The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has said things are not okay in Nigeria and northern Nigeria in particular, as the two monsters that have been harassing the citizens are insecurity and poverty

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.