Dantata Endorses Transition To Parliamentary System of Government

Elder statesman Aminu Dantata has expressed support for transitioning from a presidential to a parliamentary system of government.

Naija News reports that Dantata highlighted the superiority of the parliamentary system over the presidential system due to its cost-effectiveness during a consultation visit by House of Representatives members leading the transition at his Kano residence on Thursday.

Recall Naija News reports some members of the House of Representatives have made a push for constitutional reforms in order to restore the parliamentary system of government in Nigeria.

The lawmakers, not less than sixty in number, are proposing a bill to alter the 1999 constitution to return the country to parliamentary democracy as practised in the first republic.

The Rep members, led by Lagos lawmaker, Wale Raji, are seeking a constitutional transition from the current presidential system to the parliamentary system of government.

The proposed legislation, titled “The Bills proposing constitutional alterations for a transition to a parliamentary system of government,” received its first reading during Wednesday’s plenary session in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the momentum behind this transformative shift extended far beyond the confines of the National Assembly.

During a recent outreach mission to Kano, a delegation of House members, including Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, engaged in discussions with Aminu Dantata, a prominent figure in Nigerian business circles.

Dantata’s endorsement of the parliamentary system, lauding its cost-effectiveness in contrast to the presidential model, injected significant impetus into the initiative.

This advocacy initiative formed part of a broader campaign aimed at igniting a national dialogue on the imperative for a more streamlined governance structure.

The legislators’ journey transcended mere constitutional adjustments; it represented a concerted effort to redefine Nigeria’s trajectory, promoting fiscal efficiency and ultimately aligning governance more closely with the will of the people.