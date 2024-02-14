Tell The Public How Much You Make Every Month – Falana To AGF

A human rights activist, Femi Falana, (SAN), has asked the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to publish its monthly allocation to states and local governments.

He made the call on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television.

Falana insisted that the government must be transparent enough to convince Nigerians of what the proceeds from the removal of fuel subsidy are being used for.

He urged the media to always demand the monthly allocation to every tier of government.

According to him, “We are demanding that on a monthly basis that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation be publishing what goes to every tier of government.

“That was the culture in the past. At a stage we were told the government was going to be run in a transparent manner.

“Section 22 of the constitution states that the media should promote transparency and accountability in the government.

“So the media is compelled to demand on a monthly basis what goes to every tier of government and to compare what was being earned before fuel subsidy removal and what is going to the federal government account after the subsidy removal.

“For almost a year, the NNPC did not remit any money to the federal account. But now we are told that they are no longer subsidizing fuel.

“They should tell us what they are making per month. The government said that it would be paying N35,000 wage award to workers every month; but now we are told only some months were paid.”