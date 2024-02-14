Photos: Military Bursts Gun Factory In Plateau

Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has said that troops of the command, operating under HAKORIN DAMISA IV, discovered a gun factory at a building in Pakachi Village of Mangu, a local government area of Plateau State.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson of the operation, Captain Oya James, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that one suspect was apprehended in the building while the facility’s owner is currently at large.

He noted that the gun factory was discovered during a clearance operation by troops on rugged mountainous terrain, and a large number of firearms and ammunition were found.

According to James, the discovery of the gun factory comes amidst efforts by the security agencies to restore law and order in the Mangu general area, where a communal crisis resulted in the loss of lives and properties in recent times.

He said, “Troops of the operation discovered an isolated structure which turned out to be a weapons fabrication factory situated on a high ground in the village.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of Mr. Tapshak Plangji, a 25-year-old male, suspected to be involved in the illegal activities at the factory. The alleged owner of the facility, Mr. Nuhu Meshack, is currently at large, and efforts are underway to bring him to justice.

“Items recovered from the facility include: 5 AK 47 Rifles, 4 AK 47 Magazines, 11 Rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition, Rounds of 9mm Ammunition, 21 Dane Guns, 4 Revolver Rifles, 11 Pistols with 5 Magazines, 17 Gun Barrels, 6 Rounds of 0.44 Inch Ammunition, A Carbide Cylinder with Accessories , 3 Saws, 12 Filing Machines, 4 Hammers, 6 Manual Drilling Machines, 2 Electrically Operated Filing Machines, 2 G-Clamps, one Spraying Machine, one Tiger Generator, and Assorted Drilling Irons,” he explained.

“The successful operation was a testament to the commitment of the troops in collaboration with other security agencies in the fight against illegal arms proliferation and criminal activities within our communities.”