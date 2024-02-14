Just In: Police Arrest Seven Notorious Kidnappers In Abuja, Recover N9 Million Ransom

Seven notorious kidnappers in Abuja have been arrested by operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command.

Naija News learnt that the police commissioner in FCT, CP Benneth Igweh, while parading the suspects at the command on Wednesday, said operatives of the Utako police division led by CSP Victor Godfrey in a coordinated operation at Tudun – Wada Lugbe and Pyakasa area of Trademore arrested the notorious kidnappers and recovered N9 million ransom from them.

He gave the names of the kidnappers as Usman Muazu from Kwali, FCT, Aliyu Mohammed, from the Pumpomare area of Borno state, Awwal Dahiru, who hails from Gwagwalada area council of the FCT, Rabi Sani, from Safana, Katsina state, Madina Abubakar, from Gulu, Lapai local government area of Niger state, Jonah Elimelech from Kauru, Kaduna state, Saminu Idris, from also from Kauru, Kaduna state and Mariji Iliya from Mangu, Plateau state.

Igweh said the suspects were linked to high-profile kidnapping cases in FCT and its environs, stating they have all confessed to their crimes and are giving useful information to aid the arrest of other gang members.

He said other exhibits recovered from the suspects included knives, cutlasses, bulletproof vests and charms.

CP Igweh further disclosed that 79 suspects were also arrested during raids on various black spots by the police operatives from Trademore, Galadimawa, Maitama and Gwagwalada in the FCT.

He, however, said the raid was part of the command efforts to rid FCT of crimes, as its operatives raided uncompleted buildings and also recovered substances suspected to be Indian hemp and some illicit drugs from the suspects.

He said, “And we speak, the suspects who have been profiled are in custody undergoing interrogation at respective division, while those found wanting will be charge to court.”