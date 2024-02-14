Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 14th February 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 13th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1525 and sell at N1532 on Tuesday 13th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1525 Selling Rate N1532

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1533 Selling Rate 1534

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian currency, the Naira, plummeted to an unprecedented low against the US dollar, reaching N1,534/$ in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market on Monday, marking a significant decline in its value.

This recent depreciation represents a 3.93 percent or N58 drop from the N1,476.13/$ rate at which it closed the previous week, according to data from FMDQ Exchange, the official platform for foreign exchange trading in Nigeria.

This latest drop in the Naira’s value marks the lowest official exchange rate since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decided to float the national currency in June 2023, a move that has since led to volatile fluctuations in its value against the dollar.

Interestingly, the Naira fared slightly better in the parallel market, trading between N1,480 and N1,490 on Monday.