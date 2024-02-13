Why I Want To Reconcile With My Ex-husband – Nollywood Actress, Wunmi Toriola Opens Up

Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola, has opened up about her plans to reconcile with her ex-husband.

Naija News recalls that the movie star had, in 2023, stated that she walked away from her marriage following a domestic violence and abusive relationship.

Her ex-husband, on his part, claimed that their marriage was filled with violence, deceit, and betrayal on Wumi Toriola’s part, accusing the actress of physically assaulting his mother.

However, speaking about her personal life with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, on ‘the Goldroom talk show’, Wunmi Toriola said despite what had transpired in the past, she wants to reconcile with her ex-husband.

Giving reasons for her decision, Wunmi stated that she would love to have more kids with one man.

She said, “I want to have more kids, at least two more kids, the decision is going over the love life and things we shared in the past. I want to reconcile with my ex-husband because I want to have all my children for one man.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Femi Durojaiye, has opened up on his love for his former wife, despite being divorced.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with PUNCH, described love as the most powerful force on earth.

According to Femi, he still loves his ex-wife because they were friends for about 18 years before they got married; however, things did not work out between them.

The actor also stated that he would have loved to take his ex-wife out on Valentine’s Day, but work would not allow it.

Durojaiye advised that people should not get married based on religious traits but on love.