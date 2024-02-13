‘Federal Government Confirms Payment Of January Salaries To Workers In 90 MDAs’

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that all federal workers across approximately 90 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have now received their salaries for January.

This confirmation comes after several reports of delays that sparked concerns among the workforce.

Top officials from the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF) and various MDAs, who preferred anonymity due to lack of formal authorization to speak on the matter, have verified the completion of the salary disbursement process to Daily Trust.

According to these officials, interactions with colleagues and subordinates revealed a unanimous confirmation of salary receipts.

One official reported receiving her salary on Sunday night and noted that by Monday morning, there were no reports of unpaid workers within her network.

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa further affirmed to the platforn that the salary payments for all affected MDAs and their employees had been processed.

Mokwa expressed optimism that such delays would not recur in the future, reflecting the government’s commitment to timely salary disbursement.

The salary delay for December 2023, attributed to technical issues with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and January’s delay, blamed on glitches in the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) platform, had raised concerns among federal workers.

These platforms are crucial for the management of budget and accounting processes across the federal government, aiming to enhance accountability and transparency.

Affected MDAs, as reported by Naija News, included key institutions such as the OHoCSF, the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the Ministry of Education, the National Population Commission, and media organizations like the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and the Voice of Nigeria (VON).

The recent delays had sparked discussions about the government’s sensitivity to the economic well-being of its employees.

A memo from the accountant general’s office said work was ongoing towards finalising the 2024 budget on the GIFMIS platform.

“The issue was attributed to the issue of uploading the 2024 budget and making it current because the salary was paid from the 2024 budget instead of the tradition where they overlap the budget.

“All was finalised on Friday. They are supposed to have started yesterday (Saturday). If they don’t get it, maybe it is from the banks; from tomorrow (Monday) morning, definitely they will get it,” Mokwa explained.