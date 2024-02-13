Delta Community Leader Agbofodo, Sentenced To Death In 2021, Passes Away In Enugu Hospital

The controversial leader of the Ekpan community in Delta State’s Uvwie Local Government Area, Newton Agbofodo, sentenced to death in 2021, has been reported dead at Park Lane Hospital in Enugu, Enugu State.

Deputy Comptroller of Prisons in Delta State, Sunday Oyakhire, clarified that the deceased person passed away not within the correctional facility but in the hospital.

Oyakhire said, “He died in Park Lane Teaching Hospital, Enugu State. He was ill and was in the hospital for almost two days before he died. He is still in the mortuary in the hospital.”

The late Newton Agbofodo, former Unuevworo (Prime Minister) of the Ekpan community, Newton Agbofodo, was arrested on June 17, 2016, and subsequently faced charges related to murder in court.

Accused of four counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and attempted murder, he was found guilty on all charges by the Delta State High Court 4 in Asaba. In 2021, he was sentenced to death by hanging.

Meanwhile, Naija News gathered that the Delta State Police Command apprehended three individuals, Lucky Emmanuel (40yrs), Enunwuune Snu (46yrs), and Jacob Efedeye (32yrs), in possession of hard drugs in Asaba, travelling in a Toyota Hiace.

They were found with three cartons containing 100 bottles of codeine and 400 sachets of tramadol.

Additionally, Fidelis Akpos (23yrs) from the Ewhu community in Ughelli South LGA was arrested on the Kwale-Ogwashi-Uku Expressway, carrying a locally fabricated pistol and two live cartridges concealed in a polythene bag along with smoked fish.

CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the incident in a statement endorsed by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe.