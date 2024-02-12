Wife Stabs, Slaughters Husband In Niger

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Aisha Aliyu, has reportedly slaughtered her husband, Idris Ahmadu, at Nasarawa village in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

Naija News learnt that the couple who got married on December 31, 2023, got involved in a heated argument on Sunday evening before the tragic incident happened around 1 am on Monday.

One of the sources who spoke to Daily Trust said the couple had a little misunderstanding, and they were reconciled before going to bed, until midnight when the mother of the deceased heard him screaming.

The source said the wife had first stabbed the husband on his chest before she eventually slaughtered him, and they are unaware of her whereabouts.

He said, “When the mother came out alongside other residents, they saw him in a pool of blood. He tried to run out of room but he fell at the doorstep. But up till now, we don’t know the whereabouts of his wife.”

Asked if it was a forced marriage, the source said the couple had been in a relationship for years, but before the wedding date was fixed, Aisha had a change of mind to marry someone else.

He added, “But even with that, issues were resolved. They started this relationship right from secondary school and they had been together. Before the marriage, she said she was no longer interested in the relationship, but the issue was resolved and she agreed eventually, not knowing that this was her plan. She said she had a new suitor.”

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing suspect.

He said, “Today, 12/02/2024 (Monday), at about 1200hrs, information was received that in the early hours, one Idris Ahmadu of Nasarawa village, via Lapai, was stabbed to death by his wife, Aisha Aliyu, 19/20yrs of the same address.

“Before the arrival of the police at the scene, the suspect had fled to an unknown destination, while effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect. Case under investigation please.”