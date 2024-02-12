New Certificate Verification Policy Is In Your Best Interest – NMCN Tells Protesting Nurses

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) on Monday told nurses protesting the new policy on certificate verification by the council that the move is in their best interst.

Recall that nurses under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Abuja chapter, on Monday, protested against the new verification certification guidelines released by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The protest, which unfolded at the NMCN’s office in Abuja, highlighted the nurses’ frustration and concerns over policies they believe could restrict their professional advancement and access to career opportunities.

The nurses’ grievances stem from a circular released by the NMCN on February 7, 2024, which outlined revised guidelines for the verification of certificates for nurses and midwives.

This move by the council has been met with significant backlash from the nursing community, who view the new regulations as overly restrictive and detrimental to their career mobility.

Participants in the protest called on the NMCN to not only reconsider these new guidelines but to also focus on addressing critical issues affecting the nursing profession, such as welfare, salary scales, staff shortages, and other rights fundamental to their work environment and professional satisfaction.

Addressing the nurses during the peaceful protest, the Registrar of the NMCN, Faruk Abubakar, said the nurses’ complaints have been heard and would be looked into.

He added that the council is not against the nurses and midwives travelling out of the country.

Abubakar said, “We have listened to you and we are going to address it in a short time, in a couple of days. I have listened to you and I have heard you. I want to acknowledge the way you are mobilised and I want to assure you that your documents will be looked at holistically and will address every issue.”

“Nigeria is our only country, we don’t have any other country apart from Nigeria. Nobody is against you travelling and whatever policy that is coming on board is in the best interest of Nigerians.

“You have written your complaints and we will look at them one by one and get back to you.”