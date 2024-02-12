Shell Supplies 475,000 Barrels Of Crude Oil To Port Harcourt Refinery

In a significant development aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has announced the completion of a substantial crude oil supply to Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited.

This move aligns with the Federal Government’s objectives to enhance local refining capabilities and improve the availability of petroleum products across the country.

According to a statement released on Monday by Shell Nigeria’s Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, the SPDC has successfully delivered over 475,000 barrels of crude oil to the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited.

This achievement marks a pivotal moment, as the Bonny Oil & Gas Terminal (BOGT) resumed operations last week after a hiatus of more than five years.

The prolonged break in supply was attributed to extensive rehabilitation and integrity activities conducted on the pipeline to facilitate crude oil delivery from the Bonny Oil & Gas Terminal to the Port Harcourt refinery.

Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Dr Osagie Okunbor, had said, “Teams from BOGT and PHRC worked through intensive preparations, collaboration, and dedication to make the project successful.

“This is indeed a significant step in the nation’s renewed efforts to utilise key infrastructures to assure the steady supply of products from the refining company to the Nigerian market.”

Okunbor added, “Future supplies from BOGT would be guided by the demand for the product.”

Also, the Bonny Terminal Installation Manager, Osita Nnajiofor, was quoted as saying that before implementing the supplies of the product to the refining company, the project teams first assured the integrity of pipelines relevant to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited subsidiaries, as well as the integrity and maintenance activities on the BOGT refinery export pumps, which had been shut down for an extended period.

Nnajiofor explained, “These actions resulted in the successful and safe completion of the refinery supply with no harm to people, environment, or equipment.

“The recommencement of crude oil supply from the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal to the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited is a significant achievement and a game-changer for the industry and the country and will support the Federal Government’s aspiration of a steady supply of petroleum products to the downstream market and other associated benefits to the economy of the nation.”