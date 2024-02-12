Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 12th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 12th February 2024.

The PUNCH: Prominent Nigerians including President Bola Tinubu and some state governors have joined other famous citizens to mourn the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe, who died in a chopper crash in the United States on Friday. They described the deceased as a brilliant banker under whose leadership the bank grew in leaps and bounds.

The Guardian: Over 36.1 million litres of crude oil, enough to fill about 1,090 oil tankers, has been spilled on water, farmland and Nigeria’s seas in the oil-rich Niger Delta by oil companies, especially Shell, Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Vanguard: Nigerians will soon experience another wave of increases in the prices of goods by major manufacturers as most of them now depend more on loans to fund their operations, resulting in higher interest payments and increased cost of production.

Daily Trust: Hosts Ivory Coast have won the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, following a 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abidjan on Sunday. Sebastian Haller scored the winner to complete a second half comeback for Ivory Coast who avenged a group stage loss to Nigeria.

