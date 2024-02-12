Gunmen Kill Popular Lawyer In Imo

Gunmen have reportedly murdered Imo State-based legal practitioner, Victor Onwubiko.

Naija News learnt that the famous lawyer was killed on Saturday night while returning to Abia State University, Uturu, where he lived.

Confirming the incident, the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said law enforcement agents are on top of the situation and that the command would issue a press statement soon.

Meanwhile, a source said the tragedy occurred along the Okigwe-Uturu road around 9 pm on Saturday.

The source added.“He was returning to Abia State, where he also resides, when he was ambushed by gunmen and killed along the Okigwe-Uturu road. There have been a series of kidnappings and killings along the road, irrespective of the presence of heavy security agents in the area.”

Meanwhile, some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly killed the driver of a commercial bus in Ondo State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the assailants, on Friday, seized the passengers of a commercial bus carrying 18 people near the border of Akunu-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State and Ayere in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the gunmen tragically murdered the vehicle driver and whisked away into the bush all the passengers, leaving behind a young girl.

Subsequently, other travellers who were passing by discovered the abandoned bus on the side of the road and informed security operatives of the development.

Shortly after, various security forces, including the Police, Amotekun, soldiers, and local hunters, responded to the call and immediately initiated a thorough search of the surrounding bushes, Naija News learnt.