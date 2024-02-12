Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 12th February 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 11th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1470 and sell at N1480 on Sunday 11th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1470 Selling Rate N1480

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1480 Selling Rate 1481

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

To assist companies and manufacturers nationwide, the Bank of Industry (BOI) has announced that it will award three funding categories totalling N200 billion.

A statement from the development bank mentioned that the money was from the FGN MSME Intervention Fund, the FGN Manufacturing Sector Fund, and the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme.

Naija News reports that the bank detailed that a N50 billion Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme is also available to help qualified owners of nano businesses.

A minimum of 1,000 beneficiaries—particularly women and young people—will receive the grant throughout the 774 local government areas and the six council areas in the federal capital.