‘We Don’t Fear You, If You Can’t Fix Nigeria, Resign’ – Isaac Fayose Knocks Gbajabiamila

Isaac Fayose, the brother to the former Governor of Ekiti State, has slammed President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, for calling social media a menace.

Naija News reported that Gbajabiamila, during a book launch in Lagos State on Thursday, February 8, 2024, berated the menace of social media in disseminating fake and wrong information, which has almost torn the country apart and caused violence in some states.

He stressed the need to regularize the framework of news dissemination on social media to avoid misinformation in the country.

He also emphasized the importance of data in policy formulation for the growth of the country, stating that no developing country can succeed without adequate and well-informed data.

Also, Amnesty International condemned Nigerian leaders’ proposed social media regulation, saying the government can jail its critics for three years if such becomes a law.

Reacting via his Instagram page, Isaac stated that he isn’t afraid of three years in prison or Gbajabiamila.

He urged Gbajabiamila to resign if he cannot fix Nigeria.

He wrote, “Who dey fear 3 years in prison??? Egbon Femi Gbajabiamila Abeg we know fear you … If you can’t fix Nigeria, you can resign!!!.”