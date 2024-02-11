Herbert Wigwe Opened Multi-Billion Naira Mansion In Lagos Weeks Before His Untimely Death In Helicopter Crash

Before his untimely death, the late Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigw opened a multi-billion-naira mansion in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Recall that Wigwe died alongside five others including his wife, Chizoba, his first son, Chizi and the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, in a helicopter crash in California, the United States of America on Friday.

Naija News gathered that Wigwe celebrated the housewarming with a party two weeks ago and invited some of his friends, colleagues and business associates to the ceremony.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, a source said the house was described as one of a kind in the area of Ikoyi known as Queen’s Drive.

The source added that the house built by Wigwe was described as state-of-the-art, with full automation.

Also confirming the housewarming party, Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola said the late Wigwe and his wife hosted him and the richest African, Aliko Dangote, to a dinner at the newly built house two weeks earlier.

The former chairman of Forte Oil Plc said he will cherish and fondly remember his memories of time spent together with him over the years.

He wrote: “I am shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of a banking genius Herbert Wigwe, his dear wife Chizoba and first son Chizi.

“Exactly two weeks ago Herbie and his wife hosted myself and Aliko to dinner at his newly built home in Lagos. I will cherish and fondly remember my memories of time spent together with him over the years.

“Herbie, we will all miss you. Your legacy will live on forever.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his children Tochi, Hannah and David. I pray God comforts them during this tragic time.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”