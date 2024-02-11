Economic Hardship: Afenifere Speaks On Regretting Support For Tinubu To Be President

The National Organising Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Kole Omololu, has said the group has no regret in supporting President Bola Tinubu during the last election even though the administration has yet to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the country has been faced with economic challenges, with prices of essential commodities soaring daily due to the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

In an interview with PUNCH, Omololu said Tinubu is battling with the effect of the legacy of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that food is a priority, and the government must ensure that food items are subsidized and declare war on insecurity.

He said, “We are not regretting anything. The continuation effect of former President Buhari’s legacy is what President Tinubu is battling now. Terrorists, bandits, and evil men of the underworld are out everywhere. Buhari bankrupted the humanity in us. There are satanic influences everywhere.

“It is like President Tinubu is starting from ground zero to rebuild Nigeria. Take, for example, most of our crude oil has been sold, swapping it for goods. The NNPC could not get enough forex to meet demand; hence the law of demand and supply will come into play in the market. The effect on inflation is hyper. The yoke on the people is burdensome.

“The government must subsidise food and food items now. Food is a priority. For our safety, a total war on insecurity should be declared. Nigeria has 310,000 police personnel; out of these, about 100,000 are looking after big men, leaving 210,000 to look after 220 million citizens. It is laughable.

“The Federal Government can start as a pilot project with the state police system. The South-West is ready with the Amotekun, while Lagos has the Neighbourhood Watch Corps. Arm the personnel with the required tools. Apart from the internal turmoil, no foreigner will come and invest in an unsafe environment.”