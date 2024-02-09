‘This Is Financial Recklessness’ – PDP Blasts Tinubu Over Purported Approval Of N500 Million For Inauguration Of New National Minimum Wage Committee

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s purported approval of N500 million for the inauguration of the 37-man Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage.

Naija News recalls that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, inaugurated a 37-man Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on January 30, 2024.

However, a letter addressed to the President by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, released by an anonymous journalist, shows the initial request submitted to Tinubu was a budget of N1.8 billion, which he refused to approve.

The report alleged that Akume submitted another budget of N1 billion, but Tinubu insisted that the committee begin with N500 million.

Reacting, the opposition party, in a statement through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the purported approval as the height of profligacy and financial recklessness.

PDP noted that it is highly provocative that Tinubu is spending such an amount of money, especially when Nigerians are undergoing excruciating economic hardship.

The PDP further called on Tinubu to speak out, come clean and address the nation on this very weighty allegation.

The statement reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns the reported approval of a whooping N500 million as first installment of a N1billion allegedly approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the inauguration of the 37-man Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage as reportedly contained in a leaked memo by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

“The PDP describes the said approval of the huge amount for a routine government activity like committee inauguration as the height of profligacy, imprudence and financial recklessness which further validates PDP’s position that the Tinubu-led government is a cesspit of corruption where officials engage in brazen and reckless treasury-looting.

“It is highly provocative and unpardonable that at the time the nation is suffering acute food shortage; when millions of Nigerians are starving due largely to inadequate investment in food production, insecurity and harsh economic policies of the government; a time when workers are still being owed their January 2024 salary and other legitimate entitlements, President Tinubu is allegedly spending NI billion to inaugurate a committee.

“It is even more revealing that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, allegedly requested for an audacious sum of N1.8 billion for the event which was later scaled down to N1 billion, out of which President Tinubu reportedly directed the SGF to “start with N500 million first”.

“This further shows that the APC administration is insensitive and has no regard for the plight of Nigerians, whom President Tinubu, during his 2024 budget presentation at the National Assembly described as “ordinary people out there”.

“Nigerians can now also see how our national treasury and funds meant for their wellbeing are being looted with reckless abandon by officials of the Tinubu-led APC administration.

“This is apparently a tip of the iceberg of how looters in the APC administration are cashing out with public funds under the cover of the Presidency as witnessed in the reported plundering of over N44 billion in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“Our Party demands that the National Assembly, pursuant to its powers under Section 88 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) immediately commence investigation into this matter which is already agitating the minds of Nigerians across the country.”