Pictures: Nigerian Army Captures Suspected Kidnapper After Gun Battle In Ekiti State

The Nigerian Army special forces sent by the Chief of Army Staff to Ekiti State has apprehended one of the suspected kidnappers terrorising the Ikere/Igbara Odo axis of the state.

The suspect, who gave his name as Sanusi Dangani from Kano state, was arrested less than twelve hours after the special forces arrived in the state.

He was paraded before newsmen at the Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the Special Adviser to Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Security Matters, retired Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana, said the Force swung into action after receiving an intelligence report.

He, however, explained that five other suspects fled during the gun battle and are being pursued by the Nigerian Army.

Ogundana vowed that the Force would not tolerate any criminal activity in the state.

The suspect was found with various weapons and items, including a dane gun, a double barrel pistol, lighters, torches, bottles of alcoholic drinks, phones, a cutlass, and a knife.

