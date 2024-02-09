Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 9th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 9th February 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government on Thursday disagreed with the organised Labour on its threat to declare a nationwide strike in the next 14 days over the alleged failure of the government to implement the memorandum of understanding reached with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress in October 2023.

The Guardian: Smarting from the second-round shocking exit at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon two years ago, failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, and a poor run of results in 2023, not many could place a bet on an excellent outing for the Nigerian national team in Cote d’Ivoire. But in a tournament full of upsets, the Super Eagles are in the final and in the hearts of soccer-loving Nigerians again – forcing rare smiles that temporarily forgo national socio-economic woes.

Vanguard: The economic crunch in the country that has hit all sectors is not sparing the education sector, as it has created more indigent students who are finding it difficult to cope with the situation.

ThisDay: The federal government, yesterday, moved to address the high cost of food items in the country with a directive for the immediate release of 102,000 metric tonnes of rice, maize, millet, and garri from government reserves and stores of rice millers to the Nigerian market.The move was the highpoint of the three-day meeting of the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention, headed by Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, at State House, Abuja.

Daily Trust: Muslim and Christian leaders Thursday called on authorities to provide food to people at the grassroots because survival is increasingly becoming difficult. The rising cost of living, occasioned by food inflation, has continued to bedevil Nigerians, with concerned groups demanding definite action to end the suffering of citizens.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.