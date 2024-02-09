Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 9th February 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1495 and sell at N1500 on Thursday 8th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1444 Selling Rate 1445

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has said the country’s inflationary rate will drop from 28.92 per cent to 21.4 per cent in 2024.

Cardoso made this known in Abuja on Tuesday while addressing members of the House of Representatives.

The apex bank chief stated that the projected decline in the country’s inflationary rate is due to the inflation-targeting policies of the federal government.

Cardoso said that improvements in agricultural productivity and easing global supply chain pressures would also contribute to reining in inflation.