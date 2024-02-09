2023 AFCON: Shettima To Attend Super Eagles Final Match Against Cote d’Ivoire

Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead a powerful delegation to cheer the Super Eagles against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Naija News gathered that Shettima would be in attendance during Sunday’s decider slated for the Alassanne Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan.

According to SocreNigeria, the vice president is expected to be accompanied on the journey to Ivory Coast by a number of top government officials.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Elephants of Ivory Coast again in the final at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, after meeting in the group stage.

Recall that Shettima jetted into Cote d’Ivoire on the eve of the team’s semi-final victory against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The country’s number two citizen watched the game live at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake and later celebrated with the players and their officials in the dressing room after the game.

Awa Lokan’ – Tinubu Tells Super Eagles Of Nigeria Ahead Of 2023 AFCON Final

The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged the Super Eagles to win the 2023 AFCON, reminding them that ‘Awa Lokan’.

‘Awa Lokan’ is a Yoruba phrase that means “it is our turn”, which was made more prominent by President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Hence, the president wants the Super Eagles of Nigeria to take the 2023 edition of the AFCON as their turn to win the tournament, as they last won it 13 years ago.

Recall that they last won the tournament in South Africa in 2013 under the tutelage of the late Stephen Keshi. Since then, they have never reached the final until in this ongoing edition.

The Super Eagles reached the final after coming second in Group A following one draw and two wins, including a 1-0 win over the hosts, Ivory Coast. They went on to beat Cameroon, Angola, and South Africa to reach the final.