Female ‘Kidnapper’ Married To Notorious Criminal Arrested While Trying To Pick Ransom In Taraba

A suspected female kidnapper, Janet Igohia, married to a notorious criminal who is the second-in-command to the late Hana Terwase, has been arrested in Taraba State.

Naija News learnt that the troops from 93 Battalion under 6 Bridget of the Nigerian Army arrested the 31-year-old suspect while trying to pick ransom for an abducted victim in Taraba.

The army spokesperson, Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde, in a statement on Thursday, disclosed that the female kidnapper was arrested after picking up the sum of N1.5million, being ransom payment for an abducted victim in Chanchangi area in Takum LGA of the state.

He said, “She is currently married to the leader of a violent extremist group in southern Taraba. According to her, she had previously been married to high profile criminals such as late Terkibi Gemaga aka Mopol, a notorious kidnapper who was killed by troops five years ago.

“She revealed that she also got married to late Gana Terwase, another notorious criminal who was killed during a joint special force operation three years ago.”

The spokesperson also disclosed that the troops apprehended a notorious gunrunner, Joshua Dutse Idah, dealing in arms and ammunition and supplying them to criminals within Taraba State and other parts of the country.

He said the troops working on credible intelligence on the activities of the arms dealer arrested the 45-year-old suspect.

He further explained that the troops had trailed the suspect, leading to his arrest in Ibbi town of Ibbi Local Government Area of the state while driving to Kaduna State in a blue Volkswagen Sharon vehicle with registration number Rivers SKN-390AA.

Lt. Olubodunde added that on interrogation, Dutse confessed he was going to Katsina State to bring AK-47 rifles for which he received part payment of N300,000.

He said, “After a thorough search on the vehicle, troops recovered 1 PK machine gun, 399 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and 3 AK-47 rifle magazines.”