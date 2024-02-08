Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 8th February 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 6th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1490 and sell at N1500 on Tuesday 6th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1490 Selling Rate N1500

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1417 Selling Rate 1418

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian foreign exchange market witnessed a substantial increase in transaction volume, with the total value soaring to $584 million, as reported by the FMDQ Exchange on Tuesday.

This marked a significant rise from the $440 million daily transactions previously seen on the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX), highlighting an enhanced liquidity in the official forex market.

This uptick in forex transactions occurs concurrently with a depreciation of the Nigerian Naira against the United States dollar.

The exchange rate at the official market deteriorated, closing at N1433 to a dollar on Tuesday, a decline from the N1419 to a dollar recorded on Monday.

Further data from the FMDQ Security Exchange indicated a remarkable increase in forex turnover, reaching $584.53 million on Tuesday, up from $440.13 million on Monday.