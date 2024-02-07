Police Kill Notorious Bandit Terrorising Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have killed a notorious bandit, Isa Dei-Dei, in Abuja.

The police attached to the Department of Force Intelligence of the Intelligence Response were the ones who carried out the operation.

They stormed the hideout of a bandit group in the suburb of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi announced the development via a statement on Wednesday.

Adejobi noted that while only Dei-Dei was neutralised, some other members of the gang who escaped were shot during the gun duel, and sustained bullet injuries.

The statement read, “At about 10:15 am on February 5, 2024, operatives of the DFI-IRT, acting on intelligence, got information on the hideout of a notorious bandit group led by one Isa Dei-Dei, in the suburb of the FCT, and immediately proceeded to the location for possible arrests.

“Upon closing in on them, they (bandits) sighted the police and fled. The operatives immediately went after them, which led to a fierce gun duel. In the process, the notorious Isa Dei-Dei was neutralised while other members of the syndicate managed to escape with gunshot injuries.

“We therefore urge members of the public, most especially medical practitioners, to call our attention to anyone or patients seen with gunshot wounds for further investigation.”