Bribery Allegation: How Can Someone Who Became Popular Over S3x Toy Scandal Denigrate Our Judiciary – Nwoko Slams Senator Abbo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko, has given a seven days ultimatum to former Adamawa North senator, Elisha Abbo, to prove his bribery allegations against the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, or face legal action.

He warned that Abbo must apologise to Appeal Court President, Justice Chioma Iheme, and the entire judiciary if he fails to provide evidence backing his allegations.

Recall that, Abbo had accused the President of the Court of Appeal and others of taking bribes in the judgment that ousted him from the Senate.

Reacting via a statement issued on behalf of the Court of Appeal President and others accused of taking bribes in the discharge of their judicial duties, Nwoko said that the judiciary and its officers cannot be intimidated or subjected to any form of criminal blackmail.

He argued that Abbo had not produced any evidence to substantiate his allegations of bribery against the judiciary.

The statement read in part, “On the 1st February, 2024, Senator Elisha Abbo, in a widely publicised Press Conference, made very wild and unsubstantiated allegations against the President of the Court of Appeal, the Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the Honourable Justice Chioma Iheme Nwosu (A Justice of the Supreme Court designate) and Honourable Judges of the various Tribunals and Courts as well as Justices of the Court of Appeal.

“Senator Abbo, in his reckless and unconscionable Press Briefing, described the President of the Court of Appeal as a cash-and-carry Judge. He alleged that Judges now send their children and agents to go around asking for bribes.

“It is instructive to note at this stage that uptill this moment Senator Abbo has not produced any iota of evidence to substantiate his weighty allegations.

“It is sad and most unfortunate that this Senator who shot into the limelight on account of his misconduct in a Sex Toy Shop in Abuja would have the criminal courage and effrontery to malign, denigrade and make such invidious imputations against our Justices and judiciary simply because he lost a case.

“I challenge Senator Abbo to promptly produce verifiable evidence to substantiate his allegations or be ready to face the consequences in law.”