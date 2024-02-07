Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 7th February 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 6th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1455 and sell at N1465 on Tuesday 6th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1455 Selling Rate N1465

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1408 Selling Rate 1409

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has said the naira will stabilise as foreign investments come into the country.

In an interview with Arise Television on Monday, Cardoso said the reforms of the Bola Tinubu government are encouraging investors to return to the country.

The CBN boss said the foreign investors have taken an interest in understanding the reforms and how the economy has progressed.

Cardoso asserted that as international investors invest in Nigeria, foreign exchange volatility will reduce, resulting in the naira’s stability.

He said “Today, I would say that we have a situation where a lot of foreign portfolio investors are very interested in coming back to the Nigerian market.

“If there’s any group that has taken a methodical interest in understanding the reforms that are taking place and see how it is taking the country to a direction they believe is arrival, it is the foreign investors.”