What Faithia Williams Did To Me That I Will Never Forget – Nollywood Actress, Chioma Chukwuka

Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka, has narrated a kind gesture she got from her colleague, Faithia Williams, which she would never forget.

Naija News reports that Chioma recounted the encounter while celebrating Faithia on her 53rd birthday on Monday, Febuary 5, 2024.

In the post via her Instagram page, the thespian said she went with movie practitioners to the United Kingdom alongside her six-month-old baby for the premiere of a Nollywood movie and didn’t know how to navigate the whole trip.

However, Faithia Williams cared for her and her baby like they were related by blood, adding that the actress also ensured they were comfortable on the trip.

She wrote, “There is one act of love I got from @faithiawilliams that I will never forget. In the month of October 2007, a group of Nollywood film practitioners travelled to the United Kingdom for the first Nollywood Premiere Ever in Leicester square “Across The Niger”. I had my 6 month old baby with me and had no clue how I would navigate the whole trip especially when it was my first trip ever outside Nigeria and was alone with my child.

“God sent Aunty Fathia ! She was an Angel in disguise (still is) She took care of me like I was her flesh and blood. Cared for me and my child like she would her own. She went everywhere with us, most times carrying my son herself. She knew instantly when he needed to be fed and when it was time for a nappy change and nap time too.

“She would rock him to sleep . Aunty Faithia always came to check on us in the room, mostly to see that I wasn’t baking my son because I always turned the heating so high as it was very cold 🥶 at that time of the year ( I hate the cold ). She was intentional with her love and care towards us. These are gestures that make life beautiful. They can never be forgotten.”