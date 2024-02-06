Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Abducting Abuja Resident, Empting Over N20 Million In His Accounts

In a startling revelation that underscores the ongoing issues of insecurity and misconduct within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), several police officers have been taken into custody for their involvement in the extortion of a staggering sum of N29.9 million from an Abuja resident.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, came to light through the efforts of an activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who brought the case to public attention via a video on his X account.

The victim, a businessman operating within the FCT, fell prey to the unscrupulous actions of the implicated officers in January.

According to Gwamnishu’s account, the police kidnapped the businessman and coerced him into transferring the entirety of his bank account funds to them.

The ordeal didn’t end there; the victim was purportedly forced to contact relatives and friends to send more money to secure his release.

Further aggravating the situation, Gwamnishu pointed out that the man was apprehended at his workplace without any formal complaint lodged against him.

Moreover, the officers involved did not follow standard legal procedures, as they reportedly did not ask the victim to provide a formal statement.

The seriousness of these allegations was highlighted by the sharing of transaction receipts alongside the video, lending credence to the claims of extortion.

Responding to the allegations, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Spokesperson, confirmed on Tuesday that arrests had been made in connection with the case.

The spokesperson emphasized the force’s dedication to rooting out corruption and abuse of power within its ranks, marking a significant step towards restoring public trust in the law enforcement agencies.

He wrote, “We are making a headway on this matter, and justice will be served, as some suspects have been arrested. Hakuna matata.”

The development comes after the Anambra State Police Command declared one of the officers in its command, Inspector Audu Omadefu, wanted over alleged murder.

The command’s public relations officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this in a press release on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson said the fleeing operative Omadefu can be recognised by his service number AP No. 362178.

According to Tochukwu, the inspector disappeared into thin air following the accusation of murder against him.

The police called upon the public to assist in locating Omadefu, assuring that any information provided will be treated with the highest degree of confidentiality.