Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 6th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 6th February 2024.

The PUNCH: Statutory allocations from the Federal Account Allocation Committee to the 36 states and 774 local government areas from July to December 2023, increased to N3.34tn post-fuel subsidy era. Figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics indicate an increase of N545bn or 19.5 per cent from the N2.79trn distributed to states and local government areas in the first half of the year (January-June).

The Guardian: Like every other sector, the building and construction industry may be witnessing one of its worst moments, as exchange rate, building materials, and labour prices have triggered an increase in construction costs by 200 per cent in the last two years.

Vanguard: Residents of Minna in Niger State yesterday stormed some major roads in the state capital, protesting the high cost of living, lamenting that the development is sending many Nigerians to early graves.

The Nation: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday quizzed Abubakar Ahmad Sirika over an alleged N8.06 billion contract fraud in the Federal Ministry of Aviation. Abubakar is the brother of immediate-past Minister Hadi Sirika, believed to have awarded the contracts to his sibling

Daily Trust: Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has narrated how the apex bank uncovered $2.4billion fraud in Forex trading. Cardoso made the revelation in an interview with Arise TV.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.