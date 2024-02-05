Gunmen Attack Buses On Kogi-Abuja Highway, Abduct Many Passengers

Some buses travelling from Kogi State to Abuja on Sunday were attacked by a group of armed men, with the passengers taken hostage.

Naija News learnt that a man whose wife was among the kidnapped passengers shared his ordeal on social media.

He said he could not reach his friends on X and Instagram, so he sent them an email, noting that the kidnappers were demanding the sum of N15 million.

He wrote: “Please help me spread the word about the bus hijacking by gunmen in Kogi yesterday. My wife was in that bus.

“The bus departed from Umuahia at 7:30 a.m. and was hijacked in Kogi State. The company said they have contacted security services, and they are tracking them.

“The kidnappers called this morning using my wife’s phone and asked for N15 million. Please help me create awareness on social media.”

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Command, led by Commissioner Bethrand Onuoha, said a tactical team had been deployed to the scene.

The team comprises of Quick Response Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and other police officers.

In a statement, the Command’s Spokesperson, William Aya, said the DPO, local vigilantes, and hunters were already in the bush to rescue the victims.