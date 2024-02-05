‘Grid Fully Restored’ – TCN Confirms Restoration Of Power After Hours Of Blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN), has announced that the collapsed national grid has been restored following hours of a nationwide blackout on Sunday.

Naija News recalls that a statewide power outage occurred on Sunday as a result of the grid collapsing for the first time in 2024.

The blackout came after a partial grid disturbance that occurred on Sunday about 11:21 hrs, according to a statement later released by the General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, Ndidi Mbah.

The grid collapse, according to the statement, had an impact on the Ibom power islanded, which supplies the transmission substations in Eket, Ekim, Itu, and Uyo.

However, the company stated that “the lingering gas constraint was responsible for the low power generation and epileptic power supply that have hit the nation since January 2024, till date.

He said, “TCN initiated immediate restoration of the affected part of the grid, and presently, the grid is fully restored.

“Prior to the incident, the total generation on the grid was 3,901.25 MW at 08:00Hours, a little over three hours before the time of partial collapse.

“According to the National Control Center, NCC, the Internet of Things, IoT, revealed that just before the partial disturbance, which occurred at 11:21Hrs today, Sapele Steam & Egbin Substations lost a total of 29.32MW & 343.84MW at 11:20:14Hrs & 11:20:17Hrs respectively, totalling 373.16MW.

“This, combined with the current low power generation due to gas constraints, caused the imbalance leading to the partial system disturbance. Gas constraints continue to impact grid flexibility and stability.”