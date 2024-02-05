Female NYSC Member, Bus Driver Regain Freedom After Five Months In Captivity

A female prospective corps member and a bus driver, who were kidnapped in Zamfara State on their way to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp last year, have regained their freedom.

Recall that the prospective NYSC members were kidnapped in Zamfara State by suspected terrorists on their way to camp in Sokoto State in August 2023.

The corps members were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto, for the one-year national service, when their vehicle was intercepted by the hoodlums.

It was further gathered that there were 11 corps members and the driver, but three of the corps members escaped during the terrorists’ attack.

In a statement on Monday issued by its spokesman, Eddy Megwa, the NYSC said the release of the victims was a result of its efforts with the military.

The scheme said this release brings the total number of Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) already released to five, adding that efforts are still ongoing to ensure that the remaining three (one female and two male) still in captivity regain their freedom soonest.

The statement added: “The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed appreciates the security agents for their untiring efforts that resulted in the release of the PCMs, adding the Scheme will never shirk its responsibility of upholding the welfare of Corps Members at all times.”

In October, NYSC also announced that they rescued one of the abducted female prospective corps members.

Story continues below advertisement

This means that there are still at least four of the kidnapped corps members with the terrorists.