Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 5th February 2024

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1430 and sell at N1440 on Sunday 4th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1430 Selling Rate N1440

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1413 Selling Rate 1414

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday said that it will no longer be debiting daily amounts from the Cash Reserve Ratio and will instead be implementing an improved Cash Reserve Requirement method.

Naija News reports that the action is meant to make it easier for banks to plan, monitor, and align their records with those of the central bank, according to the CBN.

This directive was issued by the CBN on Friday in a circular titled “Cash Reserve Requirement Framework Implementation Guidelines,” which was signed by Dr. Adetona Adedeji, acting director of the department in charge of banking supervision.

The Cash Reserve Ratio is the proportion of required cash held in reserves to total deposits made by the bank.

A methodical approach, as delineated by the CBN, shall be employed in the execution of the new framework for cash reserve requirements.