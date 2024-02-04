Tinubu Govt Gives Reason For Blackout At Lagos Airport

The Bola Tinubu Government said it regretted the power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Naija News reported that a viral video had surfaced on the microblogging platform, X, which captured the sudden power outage at the airport.

The incident had left travellers in the dark for three minutes, eliciting several reactions from travellers and store owners who mocked the state of infrastructure at the facility.

Reacting to the development in a post on its official X handle on Saturday, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said efforts are being made to fix and restore power supply at the airport.

The agency explained that the incident happened during the process of switching power sources after losing electricity from the national grid.

FAAN added that it is working hard to restore the supply, adding that alternative sources are currently being used.

The post reads: “We experienced a 2-3 minute outage at Murtala Muhammed International Airport yesterday, February 2nd 2024 while switching over to our backup power supply after losing power from the Grid.

“The electrical team has identified the challenges with the automatic switch over and is working judiciously to restore this immediately.

“We have put a plan in place leveraging the alternative sources of power to ensure we do not have a recurrence.”

Also speaking on the issue with TheCable, the substantive Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, expressed regret over the blackout.

The FAAN boss said: “The agency had an unexpected hiccup when we tried to switch to our backup power supply & the automatic switchover had a little trouble”.

Story continues below advertisement

“We regret the power outage that occurred at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on February 2, 2024.”